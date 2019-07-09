Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
Share
Info
Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published on
July 9, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
#travel #nepal #hindu #bhaktapur #heritage #temple
Related collections
Mountains
212 photos
· Curated by Julia Biagi
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Portraotic
170 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human
Satisfying
29 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
architecture
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
architecture
building
bhaktapur
nepal
temple
steeple
spire
tower
bhaktapur durbar square
worship
shrine
housing
heritage
Travel Images
triangle
HD Black Wallpapers
column
pillar
Free images