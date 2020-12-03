Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Lindner
@crlindner
Download free
Share
Info
Murphy, NC, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Still Lifes
352 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
land
weather
murphy
nc
usa
grove
housing
building
fog
countryside
mist
HD Creepy Wallpapers
foggy
Free images