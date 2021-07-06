Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laurence Ziegler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Basel, Schweiz
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
basel
schweiz
garden
Rose Images
Flower Images
outdoors
arbour
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
patio
geranium
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Home
48 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
home
indoor
interior
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers