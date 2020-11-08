Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
@vidarnm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
Free images
Related collections
Wallpaper
453 photos
· Curated by Marianne W
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
IN-EX
1,642 photos
· Curated by Tomáš Hartmann
in-ex
building
architecture
Flowers & Plants
51 photos
· Curated by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
Flower Images
plant
blossom