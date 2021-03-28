Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Steel Fell, Keswick, UK
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
steel fell
uk
keswick
river
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake district
cumbria
helvellyn
blencathra
Nature Images
outdoors
triangle
mirror
car mirror
Free images
Related collections
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Collection #119: Adam Lisagor
7 photos
· Curated by Adam Lisagor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,142 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus