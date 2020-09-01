Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stir Coffee Co., 2nd Avenue, Walmer, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stir coffee co.
2nd avenue
walmer
port elizabeth
south africa
human
People Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
cream
creme
icing
Food Images & Pictures
shelf
meal
dish
Free stock photos
Related collections
yellow
208 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Looking Out
337 photos
· Curated by Eva Darron
looking out
People Images & Pictures
outdoor