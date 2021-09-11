Go to Kamakshi subramani's profile
@prasi898
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Arts & Culture
Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mahabalipuram
tamil nadu
india
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
archaeology
statue
figurine
Free pictures

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking