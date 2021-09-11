Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kamakshi subramani
@prasi898
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Arts & Culture
Share
Info
Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mahabalipuram
tamil nadu
india
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
archaeology
statue
figurine
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos · Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog