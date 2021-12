Iconic buildings in the Western Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong: from left to right, the M+ Museum, International Commerce Center (ICC), The Harbourside, and The Arch. A specially designed and colorful Star Ferry, and a normally painted green and white Star Ferry passed by. The hill ranges of Kowloon Peninsula is in the background, which act as a natural protection against hurricanes and tropical storms for the renowned Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.