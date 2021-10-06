Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fray Bekele
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ethiopia
addis ababa
groupkids
negle
happykids
africa
portrait
kids in africa
african
african kids
african kids smiling
street kids
arsi negele
street photography
addis ababa ethiopia
closeup
arsi
People Images & Pictures
human
boy
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Deer & Friends
80 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Incredible India !
2,545 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
HD Forest Wallpapers