Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Shield
@gregshield
Download free
peyto lake
Published on
October 18, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Three-pronged lake
Share
Info
Related collections
Nature
27 photos
· Curated by Jason Kelly
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Beauty.
179 photos
· Curated by Hassan Mohammed
beauty
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cool pics
6 photos
· Curated by Sam Gill
mountain lake
lake
outdoor
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
peyto lake
HD Snow Wallpapers
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
gloomy
HD Wallpapers
outdoors
ice
glacier
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
rain
canada
lagoon
canadian rockies
HQ Background Images
PNG images