Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Allen Perper
@aperper
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a water lily in bloom at Kenilworth aquatic gardens
Related tags
Water Lily Pictures
aquatic plants
pink flower
plant
Flower Images
lily
blossom
pond lily
Free pictures
Related collections
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Grillin and Chillin
18 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
bbq
Food Images & Pictures
grill
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant