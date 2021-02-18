Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steve Harvey
@trommelkopf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster, CA, USA
Published
on
February 18, 2021
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A turkey vulture at sunset
Related tags
lancaster
ca
usa
raptor
Sky Backgrounds
turkey vulture
flight
fly
bird flying
wings
silhouette
HD Black Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
vulture
flying
crow
blackbird
agelaius
condor
Public domain images
Related collections
Fairytale
414 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Retro
29 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Aviation
529 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images