Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sal Gh
@salxox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Prague, Czech Republic
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lamp
human
People Images & Pictures
lamp post
lampshade
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Italian summer
26 photos · Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
food & drinks
560 photos · Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos · Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building