Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ginger cat on the snowy street
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
ginger cat
street
Winter Images & Pictures
park
Kitten Images & Pictures
feline
manx
outdoors
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
abyssinian
Brick Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
Uplifting
86 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Look Down
108 photos · Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone