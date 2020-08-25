Fascist „Palazzo“ of the Fiscal Offices (IRS) in Bozen, historized with the Hannah Arendt citation „No one has the right to obey.“ in 3 languages, the first is that of the indigenous population of Ladins (Reatoromans) whichof I am a proud discendent. – It is historical irony that the relief on the building was done by a german speaking artist of the area - whil his ethnical group was being suppressed harshly in the 1920s and 1930s. Only after the war some relaxation took place. Nowadays ther is a fairly well implemtated autonomy of the area, which could heal most of the wounds of the past.