red and gray crane near building during daytime
red and gray crane near building during daytime
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Free photo of a group of construction cranes above the building site of a rather complicated new building, located at the end of Oosterdokseiland in Amsterdam. You seldom see so many cranes gathered on one site. Picture of 25 March 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van een groep bouwkranen boven een bouwplaats op de oostelijke punt van het Oosterdokseiland in Amsterdam. Zoveel kranen bij elkaar op één bouwplaats zie je zelden; de bouw is dus gecompliceerd. Links de reflecterende glasgevel van het Conservatorium. Foto 23 maart 2020; stads-fotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.

