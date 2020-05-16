Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Álvasd
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
mostachon
torta
gateau
fresas
frambuesas
HD Pastel Wallpapers
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
creme
cream
Birthday Cake Images
torte
sweets
confectionery
plant
strawberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
food
30 photos
· Curated by Ksenya Zakharova
Food Images & Pictures
sweet
Cake Images
tortas
4 photos
· Curated by Krislia Grimán
torta
sweet
dessert
Sitio web
202 photos
· Curated by Ci Wee
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweet