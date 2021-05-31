Go to Alberico Bartoccini's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown cow on green grass field under blue sky during daytime
brown cow on green grass field under blue sky during daytime
Ripa Majala, Allumiere, RM, Italia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A single cow in the middle of a field with cloudy sky.

Related collections

SNEAKER
54 photos · Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
family
113 photos · Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking