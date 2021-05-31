Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alberico Bartoccini
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ripa Majala, Allumiere, RM, Italia
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A single cow in the middle of a field with cloudy sky.
Related collections
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
Cow Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
grassland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
ripa majala
allumiere
rm
italia
countryside
bull
farm
rural
pasture
mucca
Landscape Images & Pictures
sky clouds
Free stock photos