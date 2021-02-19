Go to Nareeta Martin's profile
@splashabout
Download free
white egg on brown nest
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

White hen's egg in a nest built by a much smaller wild bird.

Related collections

Wavy
64 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking