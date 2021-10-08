Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
olga safronova
@safolka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Grass Backgrounds
grain
produce
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
vegetation
Flower Images
blossom
seed
flax
field
rug
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas Traditions
852 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Facial Recognition
1,810 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
123 photos · Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers