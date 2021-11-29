Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abhishek Krishna
@abhishekkrishna98
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
Related collections
Star Seed
116 photos
· Curated by Beth Bedbury
Star Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers