Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jie Wang
@itworkonline
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Love & Family
96 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
rodent
squirrel
mammal
rat
tree stump
Food Images & Pictures
eating
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images