Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexander Lemann
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
cream
creme
Cake Images
dessert
icing
Birthday Cake Images
candle
lighting
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Archi-Textures
465 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
architecture
building
Adventures in Asia — Selects
136 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
HD Grey Wallpapers
china
urban
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
HD Floral Wallpapers