Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Courtney Wentz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marietta, OH 45750, USA
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
marietta
oh 45750
usa
female portrait
high school senior
fall portrait
blonde girl
gen z
smiling woman
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
face
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Girls Photos & Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
laughing
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Photographers
131 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Summer
95 photos
· Curated by Milan Vuckovic
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Love & Family
99 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers