Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kenshi Kingami
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uji, Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, EOS Kiss X5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mimuroto Temple with Hydrangeas. June 2020.
Related tags
japan
uji
kyoto
temple
shrine
ajisai
hydrangeas
Flower Images
worship
building
architecture
roof
plant
outdoors
garden
Public domain images
Related collections
Japan
25 photos
· Curated by Rengga Zulkarnaen
japan
temple
shrine
Asian
310 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
asian
japan
plant
Japanese Temples
6 photos
· Curated by Kenshi Kingami
HD Japanese Wallpapers
temple
japan