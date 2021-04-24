Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Riley Pitzen
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
chair surrounded by nature
Related collections
Autumn / Fall Tones
429 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning
Phone Wallpapers
1,280 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Related tags
plant
outdoors
garden
Nature Images
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
arbour
bush
vegetation
patio
furniture
fern
yard
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
flagstone
lawn chair
Free stock photos