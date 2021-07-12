Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yael Gonzalez
@yaelgonzalez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chair
furniture
table
dining table
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tabletop
potted plant
jar
pottery
vase
patio
restaurant
Free images
Related collections
Triangles
115 photos
· Curated by Sergey Ukolov
triangle
building
architecture
Rocks
63 photos
· Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers