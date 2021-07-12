Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kshiti Patel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS M100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
grassland
grass texture
Green Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
land scape
close up
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
Free stock photos
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Love
622 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures