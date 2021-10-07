Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Kostić
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kotor, Montenegro
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kotor
montenegro
duck
ducks
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
waterfowl
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
land
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
People in nature
125 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
silhouette
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building