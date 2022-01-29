Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sumaid pal Singh Bakshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
HD 3D Wallpapers
render
rendering
wall paper
wallpaper for mobile
HD Desktop Wallpapers
sphere
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
rockstar
rock texture
Aesthetic Backgrounds
edges
shapes
featured
globe
rocks mountains
Texture Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
editorial
Free images
Related collections
Introspection
36 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
flower patch
54 photos · Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Urban Art
93 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban