Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Linh Le
Available for hire
Download free
Tokyo, Japan
Published on
February 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A piece of decor for my home. White ceramic vase with leaves
Share
Info
Related collections
g
502 photos
· Curated by Luan
g
outdoor
building
Amazing Stuff to look at
13 photos
· Curated by Cynthia Jones
HD Art Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
painting
Japan
829 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
japan
building
HD City Wallpapers
Related tags
pottery
vase
jar
plant
potted plant
HD Art Wallpapers
porcelain
japan
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
planter
ikebana
Flower Images
tokyo
herbs
herbal
ceramic
potery
zen
Free images