Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rolf Schmidbauer
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
Share
Info
Schwarzwald, Deutschland
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bumbleebe sitting on plant - shoot with Fuji X-T3
Related collections
Active
93 photos
· Curated by S E
active
outdoor
Sports Images
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers