Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yoel Winkler
@yoel100
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ada, Ghana
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
local village @Ghana
Related tags
ada
ghana
Summer Images & Pictures
vessel
watercraft
transportation
vehicle
boat
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
rowboat
HD Tropical Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
SELVA (Teddy)
48 photos
· Curated by Teddy Longs
human
nigeria
vehicle
Ghana
21 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Ferguson
ghana
outdoor
human
Programm Perspektive Heimat
17 photos
· Curated by steph personnaz
human
plant
outdoor