Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Toa Heftiba
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Street Photography
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A yellow happy face wearing triangle glasses and a hat with flaps.
Happy face flap hat graffiti
A map marker
Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
london
wall
graffiti
street photography
tattoo
street art
shoreditch
groove
art
painting
poster
text
united kingdom
advertisement
mural
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20