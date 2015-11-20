Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Won Young Park
pefont
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
A worn spiral staircase with dark wood and faded designs
A worn spiral staircase
A map marker
L'Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paris
france
brown
stairs
circle
spiral
staircase
snail
stair
spiral staircase
triumphal arch
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20