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Toa Heftiba
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A wooden fence painted with the words "This Is The Spot!"
This Is The Spot TITS trick
A map marker
Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
blue
london
graffiti
tattoo
street art
colors
shoreditch
art
human
painting
wall
clothing
skin
united kingdom
apparel
mural
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