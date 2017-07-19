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Dane Deaner
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a wooden bench sitting in front of a lake
Let’s Sit Here a Moment
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
lake
relax
montana
chill
bench
sitting
looking
views
overlook
vantage
furniture
outdoors
park bench
reservoir
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