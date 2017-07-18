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Patricia Prudente
apsprudente
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A woman puts her arm around a young girl, and both blow kisses
beijo pro papai
A map marker
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
family
female
garden
grey
hand
park
child
dress
stone
mothers day
mother
kid
bokeh
kiss
pillar
column
daughter
brazil
Non-copyrighted images
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