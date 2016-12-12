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Corinne Kutz
corinnekutz
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a white table topped with lots of gold decorations
Christmas Bell Flatly
A map marker
Buckhead, Atlanta, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
christmas
white background
green
trees
gold
simple
christmas trees
bells
atlanta
united states
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