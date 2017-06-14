Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a white bird standing on a wooden pier
Bird Watch
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
bird
grey
seagull
fly
pier
animal
outdoors
crane bird
heron
stork
egret
waterfowl
beak
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20