Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
a white bird standing behind a wire fence covered in snow
Behind the fence
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
winter
pattern
snow
wildlife
ice
duck
brown
textures
crystal
fence
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20