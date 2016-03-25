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Hannele Kormano
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A vintage wooden sign with peeling paint in Red River & Algoma, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
Red River & Algoma sign
A map marker
Red River & Algoma, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, SGH-I747M
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
grey
table
text
letter
sign
old
word
words
wooden
distressed
carving
peeling paint
wood sign
weathered wood
grungy
weathered
worn
canada
ontario
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