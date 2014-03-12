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Björn Simon
bjornsimon
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A viewfinder at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City
Best view in the world
A map marker
Empire State Building, New York, NY 10001, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
new york city
morning
buildings
glass
focus
perspective
binoculars
tourist
empire state building
manhattan
panoramic
panorama
rooftop
smog
bay
binocular
sight
new york
usa
Public domain images
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