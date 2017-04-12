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Yifan Cong
congyf
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A view of a city at night from across the water
The Bund
A map marker
Waitan, Shanghai, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
shanghai
the bund
china
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