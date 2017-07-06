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Dane Deaner
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a view from inside a car of a desert
Driving Through the Desert
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
sunset
sun
road
desert
trees
road trip
view
driver
glow
drive
joshua tree
mirror
vehicle
transportation
automobile
windshield
car mirror
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