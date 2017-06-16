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a very tall building with lots of windows
On Market Street
A map marker
Market Street, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-30
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
street
grey
minimalist
urban
san francisco
structure
geometric
tower
perspective
facade
market street
united states
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