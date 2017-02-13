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a very tall building with lots of windows
All coming down from top.
A map marker
W Taipei, Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
light
urban
mirror
indoor
taiwan
lights
elevator
taipei
ceiling
illumination
urban exploration
building
architecture
wood
patio
porch
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