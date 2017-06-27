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a truck parked on a dirt road in the desert
NAVTEC Expeditions
A map marker
Navtec Expeditions, Moab, United States
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Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
sunset
mountains
clouds
desert
trees
beautiful
grey
scenery
hills
rocks
cool
outdoors
canyon
4x4
expedition
shrub
touring
united states
moab
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