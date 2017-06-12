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Dane Deaner
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a truck driving across a bridge on a foggy day
The Way Around
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
bridge
driving
roadtrip
long beach
city
building
architecture
urban
town
outdoors
suspension bridge
metropolis
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