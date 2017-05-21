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Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪
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a train track with a mountain in the background
photo by Tranmautritam
A map marker
Interlaken, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
switzerland
cloud
glass
old house
swiss
swiss mountain
interlaken
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